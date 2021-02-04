The Directorate of Crime Intelligence in close coordination with the territorial police in Katwe, conducted a raid on a criminal gang dealing in counterfeit US dollars, at Linca Hotel located in Ndeeba, Kampala District.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the task team arrested seven (7) suspects and recovered fake US dollars totaling $320,000 (over Shs1 bn) and a safe.

The suspects have been identified as; Muliisa Robert Ivan, male adult and resident of Mpererwe; Asiimwe Hillary Mark, male adult and resident of Namasuba Kikajjo; Tukwasibwe Rosemary, a female adult and resident of Kamwenge Rugonjo; Gatete Geoffrey, male adult and resident of Kyebando Katale Zone, Tusasirwe Anitah a female adult and resident of Ndejje, Hadengho Moses a male adult and resident of Masajja A.

“They were thoroughly surveilled over a couple of months, for defrauding victims, by selling the fake US dollars at prices lower than the prevailing exchange rates and related multiplicity scams,” Onyango said in a statement on Thursday.

“The exhibits are to be submitted for further forensic analysis at Bank of Uganda, while the suspects are being processed on charges of dealing in forged currency notes, counterfeiting and uttering counterfeit currency notes.”

Onyango further warned all unscrupulous business persons who engage in fake US dollars and other illicit transactions that their multi agency task teams are robust and will crack them down and bring them to justice.

” We urge the public to remain vigilant especially when approached by dealers fronting transactions that appear so lucrative.”