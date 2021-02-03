The outgoing Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament Gerald Karuhanga who lost to NRM’s Yona Musinguzi has disclosed why he lost in the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary Elections.

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT)’s Karuhanga who has represented Ntungamo Municipality twice in Parliament, told this website on Monday that the 2021 elections left a lot of physical and spiritual damages to his family because of what they went through especially on 14th January 2021 where his brothers were beaten by the military to almost losing their life.

He said that very few of the local people participated in voting but the rest of the ballots were ticked by the military officers who raid most of the polling stations.

“Military trucks showed up to vote, so they lined and took over the process. Just imagine a military officer with a cap on the head ticking ballot papers. This went on from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. They invaded severely polling stations and carried out ballot stuffing. In some areas they called off the exercise, our agents were chased away and the army took over,” Karuhanga said.

He added that the army protected very strongly those who were distributing money to voters.

“The army kidnapped and tortured several people, my two elder brothers were kidnapped and were beaten badly and now my question is, did we have to go through this process? The military operation could have engaged with others and choose whoever they wanted. If the dictatorship has reached that level of being exceedingly shameless, they could have as well created a coup and overthrow themselves.”

“Although they did everything that pleased themselves while hurting us and our families, their time will finally get to an end. All this is intended to check our tenacity to make us fear, resign and give up. And if there is any moment in my life that I have ever been resolve to push further for change in my country is the day I saw the army taking over in our country’s election,” he added.