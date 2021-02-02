Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has shockingly revealed President Yoweri Museveni’s deadly plot to have more MPs from Buganda to cover up for the defeat inflicted upon his NRM party by National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi in the recently concluded Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The NUP leader, who came second in the Jan 14 polls defeated the incumbent in Buganda at both the presidential and parliamentary elections. Regime cadres such as Vice President Edward Ssekandi, JC Muyingo of Higher education, Trade Minister Amellia Kyambadde, ICT and National Guidance Minister Judith Nabakooba are some of the notable figures in government that were swept by the storm.

Nambooze however says Museveni has since been scratching his head to establish how he can neutralize the popstar cum politician’s contagiously ever growing influence in Central region- previously a regime stronghold.

As a result, the man from Rwakitura has zeroed down on the creation of 25 more constituencies within the region which according to Nambooze must be sure ones to win for the party in power.

She days that Local Government Minister Rapheal Magyezi has already been instruction to endorse the said constituencies which have some time now been under consideration.

Nambooze refers to an amendment to the Local Government Act that abolished LC4 which she says was a bullet in the foot of the regime and now they have realized it and want to use it to get out of their present predicament.

“Soon after they realised that they had disarmed themselves because creating LC4s was the easiest way to create Parliamentary consituencies, they came back to Parliament and the Attorney General sheepishly reacted to my minority report that indeed LC4 were abolished in as far as their being administrative units but not as Counties that provide for demographic issues.” Nambooze explains.

She reminisces a well written minority report she presented to the Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah to guide the myopic regime members of the house who nonetheless rejected it. She however received some commendations from Oulanyah for the work which she would be judged by history.

“The Deputy Speaker congatulated me for writting as very nice legal document but added that in Parliament we do politics and not law…..this was the second time he was recommending me for authoring outstanding reports with him acknowledging that my write – up will make good learning material for students studying law in the future.” She brags.

“Accordingly , reliable sources have informed me that the Minister of local governments Rapheal Magyezi is currently burning midnight oils as he carries out the gerrymandering exercise which will see a creation of 25 must win constituencies for Nrm-cadres in mostly Buganda, ” Nambooze notes further.

Among the condtituencies to be sliced according to the lawmaker are; Mukono South which she says will leave Kkome Islands a fully independent constituency hence appeasing the Bakkome tribe into voting for his preferred candidate as they are already threatened into extinction. The recognition of Kkome is also intended to hit at Mengo according to Nambooze.

Still in Mukono, Nambooze claims that Nakifuma county is to be subdivided into two constituencies under the noticable excuse that it’s too big.

“Mukono is one of the Buganda District targeted because as we speak now,the District doesn’t have a single NRM cadre in the top political office apart from three councilors in the full District council, ” She alleges.

Rural part of Lugazi and Njeru Municipalities as Buikwe South and Buikwe North respectively are some of the changes that Nambooze foretells.

She concludes by promising to shortly return with another detailed list of constituencies to be patitioned under this particular arrangement.

“In my next post on this matter,I will alert you of what other areas to be subdivided into new Parliamentary Constituency and or Districts.” She discloses.