The 10th Parliament is to resume after an election break purposely to discuss the 2021/22 budget Framework paper which must be passed before the end of its term.

According to the document signed by the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige, Parliamentary sessions are starting this afternoon on Thursday at 2:00.

The spokesperson of Parliament Hellen Kaweesa also confirmed that members are beginning with the discussions on the budget of the coming Financial Year 2021/22.

“Parliament is resuming to seat today and the most important item in these coming plenaries is the National Budget Framework paper. Members are expected to bring their views towards this drafted Budget Framework. After that minister of Finance will take back their views to the members of the cabinet, then in April we shall be expecting the minister to bring it back for another endorsement. We are doing whatever we can to see that this budget is passed before May,” said Kaweesa.

Under the law of the Public Management Financial Act 2015, Parliament is supposed to monitor the budget framework right from the start-up to the time, it’s passed. However, due to the elections periods which forced for a recess, many sittings have not taken place, therefore, the remaining period must be used profitably before the 11th Parliament jets in.

The General House plenary follows the repetitive sittings by the different parliamentary committees that have been endorsing the budgetary frameworks from different ministries.

It must noted that the term for the current Parliament is ending in May after the swearing in of the elected President which will be followed by the swearing in of the elected members of the Parliament.