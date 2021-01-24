Makerere University still remains the best University in Uganda, according to the latest ranking by webometrics.

The oldest public university in Uganda has been followed by Mbarara University of Science and Technology [MUST] ,then Kampala International University (KIU).

In the fourth place is Kyambogo University, followed by Gulu University and coming in the sixth place is Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi.

Makerere University Business School [MUBS] comes seventh, Uganda Christian University in the eighth place and Busitema University comes ninth in front of Bishop Stuart University.

Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions in the world.

Since 2004 and every six months an independent, objective, free, open scientific exercise is performed by the Cybermetrics Lab (Spanish National Research Council, CSIC) for the providing reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world based on their web presence and impact.

Here are the best universities in Uganda, 2021: