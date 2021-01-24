Makerere University still remains the best University in Uganda, according to the latest ranking by webometrics.
The oldest public university in Uganda has been followed by Mbarara University of Science and Technology [MUST] ,then Kampala International University (KIU).
In the fourth place is Kyambogo University, followed by Gulu University and coming in the sixth place is Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi.
Makerere University Business School [MUBS] comes seventh, Uganda Christian University in the eighth place and Busitema University comes ninth in front of Bishop Stuart University.
Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions in the world.
Since 2004 and every six months an independent, objective, free, open scientific exercise is performed by the Cybermetrics Lab (Spanish National Research Council, CSIC) for the providing reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world based on their web presence and impact.
Here are the best universities in Uganda, 2021:
|ranking
|World Rank
|University
|Det.
|Presence Rank*
|Impact Rank*
|Openness Rank*
|Excellence Rank*
|Makerere University
|Mbarara University of Science and Technology
|Kampala International University
|Kyambogo University
|Gulu University
|Uganda Martyrs University
|(3) Makerere University Business School
|Uganda Christian University
|Busitema University
|Bishop Stuart University
|Islamic University in Uganda
|Ndejje University
|Mountains of the Moon University
|Muni University
|Uganda Management Institute
|Uganda Technology and Management University UTAMU
|Nkumba University
|Bugema University
|Victoria University Kampala
|Cavendish University Uganda
|Clarke International University (International Health Sciences University)
|Kampala University
|International University of East Africa
|Kabale University
|Muteesa I Royal University
|Law Development Centre Kampala
|Virtual University of Uganda
|Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology
|Lira University
|Livingstone International University
|African Rural University
|Kumi University
|Soroti University
|The College For Professional Development
|King Ceasor University
|University of Africa
|St Lawrence University
|University of The Sacred Heart Gulu
|African Bible University
|Management and Accountancy Training Company Limited MAT Uganda
|ISBAT University Kampala
|Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services UIBFS
|Uganda Pentecostal University
|Africa Renewal University
|University of Kisubi
|Ankole Western University
|Metropolitan International University
|Institute of Petroleum Studies Kampala
|Team University Kampala
|Ibanda University
|Stafford University
|Valley University of Science and Technology VUST
|Avance International University
|Glad Tidings Bible College
|Greenbridge School of Open Technologies
|Kampala School of Health Sciences
|Maganjo Institute of Career Education
|Nagenda International Academy of Art and Design NIAAD
|Artfield Institute of Design Kampala
|Africa Reformation Theological Seminary
|Institute of Advanced Leadership Uganda
|Axial International College Uganda
|Insurance Training College
|Makerere Business Institute
|Permanent Centre for Education
|Salaama Vocational Education Center
|Monaco Institute
|EMI Institute
|Mityana Agro-vet Institute
