Kampala Lord mayor Erias Lukwago and Kimaanya/Kabonera MP elect Dr Abed Bwanika have cautioned a section of ministers to stop spreading sectarian statements against Buganda Kingdom and Catholic Church.

Following the defeat of NRM Parliamentary candidates in Central Region during last week’s general elections, some ministers like Godfrey Kiwanda Ssubi, Vincent Ssempijja and Esther Mbayo blamed the loss on tribalism in Buganda as well as the role of the Catholic Church against government.

Over 20 Ministers lost their parliamentary seats mainly to Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform.

Appearing on CBS radio’s ‘palamenti yaffe’ talk show on Saturday, Lukwago and Bwanika said it was not right for the ministers to promote tribalism saying it was a sign of disrespect to the two institutions.

“I have started fearing Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni if he has started blaming people of Buganda for voting Robert Kyagulanyi. If a Muganda votes out a Muganda and votes in a Muganda what is the crime. Baganda voted Kyagulanyi because he is a Muganda. In Kiruhura where Museveni comes from, they also voted for him, Kyagulanyi got no votes. To him, those in Kiruhura are not tribalistic but those in Buganda are tribalist really? This is a dangerous message to be made by a leader,” Lukwago said.

“This is a very strong point and most of his ministers have now made it a routine to start blaming their losses on Catholic priests and Buganda kingdom. Minister Mbayo to attack Katikiro of Buganda was a total disgrace, “he added.

Lukwago further warned that the way tribalism and sectarian propaganda are spreading at a high speed, it may lead the country into genocide. He also warned agriculture minister Ssempijja to go back on the drawing board and find out why he lost other than attacking the catholic church over his misery.

“Ssempijja attacked the Catholic beyond his honour as the minister. If only one priest did something wrong why attack the entire fraternity of the priests? At your level as the minister, you would have met that priest you claim that de-campaigned you and rebuke him individually but attacking the priests of the catholic church is wrong. As politicians, we need to sensor the words we speak because Uganda now stands is a very dangerous situation, such hateful speeches can lead to anything bad to happen,’ he said.

On his part, Bwanika noted that people in Buganda had to vote out NRM because they have benefitted nothing in its regime for the past 30 years.

“NRM has put development programs in all regions except Buganda and Busoga so when people voted it out where is the tribalism? Some polling stations in western gave President Museveni 100 per cent why don’t you talk about them?” he wondered.