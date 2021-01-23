A section of National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearers who lost in the recently concluded general elections have called for house cleaning of the party to avoid the same mistakes which cost them votes in some parts of the country.

In the recently concluded Parliamentary elections, most NRM candidates lost their seats in central region and in other regions, some NRM candidates lost to independents who are also NRM leaning.

According to some political observers, the increasing number of NRM independents is a clear indicator that the party is having an inside virus which must be dealt with as early as possible.

Although NRM will again have the control of the August House, there are many bigwigs who lost their seats and the party will miss them in the parliament, unless they are given ministerial posts.

Cedric Babu Ndilima who was contesting for Kampala Central Parliamentary seat and lost to Nsereko Muhammad revealed that there is a lot of intrigues within the NRM party which have left some people to suffer as collateral damages.

Through his Twitter account, he mentioned that the party seems to have lost the original teamwork it had in the 90s and early 2000s. Cedric used an example of the new party the National Unity Platform citing that they had wonderful teamwork which propelled most of its candidates to victory.

“I disagree with most things that NUP stand for but I will put my hand on my heart and say that they have a 100 per cent on the concept of teamwork. Fair play. We as NRM must adapt to the circumstances and adjust our mentality/psyche to the game,” reads the Twitter.

Amelia Anne Kyambadde the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives who lost the Mawokota North Constituency seat to musician Hillary Kiyaga (Dr Hilderman) said that the party is now sinking into a deeper sea because it’s on only one person’s decision which has made most of credible leaders within to look like dormant partners.

Kyambadde while speaking with some of the journalists after conceding the loss said that currently, the party needs serious engagements to see how they can rebrand it before it’s too late.

“Yes, maybe we have overstayed on power. But also, there somethings in our party that we must deal with. This is the right time we find ways of working with each other and learn how to co-exist. Because always in NRM during elections there a lot of infighting and they have cost us,” she said.

Kyambadde added that as the party looks up to cleaning itself, their chairman Gen Yoweri Museveni must get involved in the process in a full capacity.

“I think it’s high time our chairman come and start imparting values in his subordinates rather than telling them that this must be done like this, I did this and so forth. We need to reduce the commercialization of Uganda’s politics. We need to bring new entrants on board because new people come with different ideas, but you find that we don’t have another generation, we are the same people. This is the time we need to think about succession in the party and continuity otherwise we can drive this country into Anarchy,” she said.