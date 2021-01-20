Renown Muslim scholar Imam Idi Kasozi has cautioned newly elected opposition Members of Parliament not to get so excited because they got a big task ahead of them.

Commenting on the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections on, Imam Kasozi said that it’s time MPs on the opposition to join hands and look forward to the common goal. He also asked them to desisit from creating factions within the opposition basing on colours and religions but instead work together as the opposition.

“To all opposition MPs, now you have known that people are determined to change any leader as long as the old ones become arrogant. You might celebrate because you won an election but make sure you are going to stand on the values of the people who have voted you,” he said on Tuesday.

He reminded them to respect their fellow politicians who lost to them becuse they are still valid in the struggle since most of them have the experience and they are still relevant as far as the opposition in Uganda is concerned.

“Don’t celebrate your victories because there is still a big task ahead of you and don’t even attack the comrades you defeated or create boundaries between you and them because they are still as important as you. The difference is you are voted in and they were voted out but all of you are in opposition,” he said.

In the recently concluded elections, many incumbent MPs especially in Central failed to retain their seats.