Uganda’s main opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has revealed that he is stuck with an 18 month old baby at his Magere home.

Bobi Wine says its now day six since he was placed under house arrest with his wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi and the baby.

“Day six under house arrest and we’re still stuck with an 18month old baby. Her dad had brought her to visit her auntie (Barbie) just before we were raided and besieged, he was blocked from picking her up. We have completely run out of food and milk yet no one is allowed to leave or come into our home, “Bobi Wine said in a statement on Tuesday.

Following the January, 14 election, security put Bobi Wine’s home under siege and up to date, he is still kept indoors. He was the closest challenger of President Yoweri Museveni in the just concluded general elections.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday said the siege at Kyagulanyi’s home will continue for an unspecified period of time as a way of preventing any form of violence that he said is being planned by certain individuals and groups of people.

“There have been information of certain political parties and certain individuals coming up with plan B to instigate riots in protest of outcome of elections. That’s why we have maintained a security cover around Kasangati and Magere, including the home of hon. Kyagulanyi,”Enanga said.

“Hon Kyagulanyi is not under house arrest and his lawyers can visit him.”