By Steven Kintu

President Museveni has paid tribute to former Agriculture Minister Dr Wilberforce Kisamba Mugerwa who succumbed to the Covid-19 disease last week describing him as a pioneer of important projects in both public and the private sector targeting elimination of social and economic stagnation in Uganda.

This was contained in his condolence message to the bereaved family delivered by the State Minister for Higher Education Dr JC Muyingo at the final send-off ceremony at the family burial ground in Kikonda village, Bamunanika Subcounty in Luweero District on Monday.

He said Kisamba contributed immensely to the drive towards transforming Uganda’s Agriculture from Subsistence to modern Commercial farming.

Museveni said Dr Kisamba Mugerwa had gathered a vast wealth of experience that enabled him to serve with distinction and diligence in various capacities.

The president thus urged Ugandans to celebrate the life achievements of Dr Kisamba Mugerwa by carrying on his great works and legacy that have transformed many lives in Uganda.