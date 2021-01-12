There’s an emerging panic in Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s camp after it was revealed that a strong force from ruling party NRM working with her opponent Proscovia Salaamu Musumba to fail her re-election bid as Kamuli Woman Member of Parliament.

Kadaga,who has represented the district since 1996 faces the hardest contest of her political career against the opposition Forum for Democratic Change’s Vice Chairperson Musumba ahead of the polls scheduled for this week.

Musumba has previously served as area MP for Bugabula South between 1996 and 2006 and District Chairperson between 2011 and 2016.

A statement that’s widely been shared by pro Kadaga social media activists claims that there’s a plan hatched by a number of big names in the ruling party who are behind the devilish plot to finish off Kadaga.

NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda Kiwanda Suubi, Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi, Gender and social Development Minister Tumwebaze Frank, State Minister for Housing and Urban Development Isaac Musumba, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs Moses Kizige , NRM Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa , Security Minister Elly Tumwine and Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanya are some of the names that came up in the highly intriguing claim.

It’s alleged that the plot involves “hiring 200 youths from the renown “Kifesi” group to come and disorganize elections on 14th January 2021.”

” Mama is clearly aware of this heinous plan by the mafias and she is not going to just sit and watch. She has obviously devised a counter plan to mitigate the possible damage.” One Kadaga mobiliser told this website on Sunday.

“The Kifesi group has been paid to cause chaos and rig for Salaamu Musumba or cause reason for a by-election.

These top government officials have invested heavily in making sure the Speaker of parliament and NRM’s National Vice Chairperson Rebecca Kadaga doesn’t go back to parliament in the 11th Parliament, “claims the source.

The source further alleges that the security in the district has already been compromised by the said government officials to facilitate the rigging process in favor of Musumba unhindered.

There is however a deadly split among the security with a significant chunk loyal to the speaker while others continue getting orders from the group that is variously being referred to as the mafia gang among Kadaga loyalists.

In August this year, the indomitable head of the legislature overcame a dangerous plot to eject her out the ruling party’s Central Executive Committee when she comfortably trounced nemesis Percis Namuganza who was widely reported to be the choice of party Chairman Gen Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni.

During the contest, a number of high ranking regime officials were reported to be backing Namuganza, with Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa coming out to openly drum support for the Princess of Bukono against the speaker whom she accused of propagating pro opposition agendas at the expense of the party.