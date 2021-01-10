By Steven Kintu

A group of youth claiming to be members of the opposition National Unity Platform(NUP) have asked for money from government to keep peace ahead of next Thursday’s general elections.

Over 300 youth from different parts of Kampala led by Abdu Kabenge who claims to be NUP coordinator made the money request while meeting the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda on Sunday at Kololo Airstrip.

Kebenge said if the government gives each of them at least Shs500,000 they will be able to small businesses, which will keep them busy after casting their votes.

He also pledged that after voting, the youth will go back to their homes and concentrate on the businesses instead of rioting.

This looked to be the condition, the group tabled to officially join ruling party – NRM.

The Prime Minister Rugunda who ssemingly declined to take in their request, the youth to instead participate in next week’s elections peacefully.

Rugunda, also told journalists that the government has put in place all measures for a free and fair election.

However, National Unity Platform spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi denied knowing the group. He said they did not belong to the Kamwokya based party.