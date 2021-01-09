Lillian Keitetsi, the Isingiro District National Unity Platform woman MP flag bearer on Friday joined ruling party National Resistance Movement just days to the general elections. Keitetsi who joined Bobi Wine’s People Power three years ago has been the district NUP party chairperson and a senior mobilizer for western region.

She left NUP citing Bobi Wine’s failure to walk the talk as he preaches water and drinks wine. She said Kyagulanyi lacks commitment to the struggle and instead minds his own family at the expense of other people’s lives.

“As we all know, Robert Kyagulanyi, who is the aspiring president NUP has betrayed us and decided to fly his family away to the United States of America leaving us to die miserably after we have been beaten, arrested so many times, sold our land and other property for the struggle. That means after mobilizing whites to destabilise peace in this country his family will be safe while ours will be in Isingiro and no one will evacuate them. It is very sad,’’ Keitetsi said.

“From where does he get courage to tell us kwebereramu? I have therefore joined NRM, the party of freedom because Bobi Wine preaches water and drinks wine. When you evacuate your family out of a country during elections it means you are planning violence or a war and for us we should die. So I choose not to die in a struggle for NUP, let me join NRM and I fight for peace to prevail after elections,’’ She adds.

Keitetsi advised the youth across the country to take this as a lesson to learn from before they all die and perish. She said that Kyagulanyi had disclosed what he is, urging them to join NRM in the six days remaining to voting.

“I urge all the NUP youth agents and mobilizers I have been working with to cross and join NRM to secure their future. We joined the struggle willingly and Kyagulanyi was not giving us any coin. But we used our energy and worked for the struggle,’’ Keitetsi said.

Amidst chants and ululations from the audience, she pointed out Senteza Frank who died recently after being lured into a violent struggle and other supporters that have been arrested for involvement in criminality and yet Kyagulanyi has not followed up to bail them out of detention.

She dedicated the remaining one week to the polls to mobilise for NRM in Isingiro to cement its victory over the crippling NUP.

She requested all Ugandans of voting age to turn up on 14th and vote NRM candidates for both presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mathias Kasamba, the Director for Mobilisation, Cadre Development and Recruitment who witnessed the defection at the NRM party headquarters in Kampala welcomed Keitetsi Lillian into the NRM mass party and thanked her for being a clear minded woman who understands the truth, assuring them that Uganda is the only country we have and it is for us all.

“Uganda is not at war and there is no need to panic and cause alarm. This is our peaceful country where all of us should feel free to enjoy the prevailing freedom. What we are going for on 14th January is just an exercise of democracy that for us in NRM believe in,’’ Kasamba said.

He also thanked Keitetsi for coming out to point out the weaknesses of NUP that make them unreliable to take over leadership of this country.

He then handed her a copy of NRM manifesto to guide her in her mobilisation work asking her and other youth to embrace the peace and stability which NRM has put in place and ignore those misleading them.