The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine has scoffed at President Yoweri Museveni for always tormenting people close to him as a way of breaking him down.

Bobi Wine said that the state is arresting several members of his party in order to compromise him into abandoning his struggle to liberate Uganda.

Through his Facebook page on Thursday, the presidential candidate noted that the regime has tried everything possible to bribe his closest friends to join ruling party-NRM but all this has yielded no fruit. He said his bodyguard Edward Sebuufu aka Eddie Mutwe and singing partner Nubian Li could be suffering now because they refused the state’s advancements.

“Gen. Museveni thinks he can break me by tormenting some of the comrades closest to me! Despite court ordering for the release of Nubian Li and other team members, they were instead taken to Makindye military prison in total disregard of the court order! They have to-date been denied access to lawyers, doctors and family members.Museveni has previously tried very hard to compromise them. People like Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe have been offered crazy sums of money, but they have laughed at the dictator and stuck to the cause. Now, this is the punishment they are receiving! Museveni being the poor student of history he forgets that the dictators who came before him did all this, but it never saved them! Hold fort comrades,” Bobi Wine asserted.

Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe and 47 other members of NUP were yesterday charged with illegal possession of four rounds of ammunition by the Military Court Martial.

The prosecution states that the 49 suspects and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the Defense Forces.

The suspects who were arrested last month, were remanded until January 19, 2021 when they will re-appear for mention of the case.

Most of the supporter were part of the 100 suspects who were on granted bail by Masaka Court where they had been charged with six counts, including inciting violence, assaulting police officers on duty, among others.