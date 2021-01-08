Jackie Tahakanizibwa Kwesiga is the new Corporate Relations Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

Jackie has taken on a new and exciting opportunity at Uganda Breweries Limited

that will see her manage the corporate relations function. The new role entails management of key stakeholders as well as oversee the regulatory and policy issues that have a direct effect on the growth of the business in Uganda.

Jackie is a passionate chartered marketer and corporate relations practitioner with over 10 years of work experience.

She has proven experience in managing public relations and corporate communications in both the media, with Nation Media Group and the banking industry, with Stanbic Bank and more recently with PostBank Uganda as Senior Manager Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience.

Jackie has been exposed to various administrative and public relations conceptual and practical areas including stakeholder management, media relations management, brand management, corporate social investment management and internal and external communication.

She is a strong communicator with excellent written, presentation and interpersonal skills with experience in developing and implementation of marketing and communications strategies, crisis management with proven track record in effective management of key stakeholders’ relations.