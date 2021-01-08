By Ronald Kabanza

Over 100 supporters of the Forum for Democratic Change– FDC party fromin Kayanga, Bikongozo, Kisiizi parishes in Nyarushanje sub – county, Rubabo county Rukungiri district have defected to the ruling party-National resistance Movement (NRM).

The former FDC supporters led by Emmanuel Kamugisha, the co- coordinator of FDC’s party flag bearer handed over their party cards and appointment letters which they received from the Naboth Namanya the Rubabo county FDC party flag bearer.

The party cards and appointment letters were handed over to the NRM flag bearer for Rubabo constituency Mary Paula Turyahakyo during her 4 day campaign visit to Nyarushanje Sub County.

Kamugisha, who coordinated the defection told our reporter that they were forced to join NRM following good message that was contained within of president Museveni when visited Rukungiri for a campaign tour.

Kamugisha added the president’s message of supporting all associations financially greatly motivated them to join NRM party since they are many groups that needs financial support in their area.

The defectors said that the decision by Dr. Kizza Besigye to not run for presidency this time also demoralized them saying that they have been supporting Fdc because of Besigye not any other person.

“We supported FDC because of Dr. Besigye but he is not standing this time we have no one else we can support. Because of this we have decided to support NRM.” The defectors said.

Mary Paula Turyahakyo,the Rubabo county NRM flag bearer welcomed them to the party. She says continuous defection of the FDC supporters in the area to NRM party poses a big challenge to the ruling government to do more in delivering services to these communities.

She says the defection is as a result of continuous sensitization of the public on the development that NRM party has achieved since it gained power.

This is the 2nd defection of FDC party supporters to NRM from Rubabo County within a period of a week.

On 5th of this week, a total of 50 FDC supported joined NRM citing confusion within the Party such confusion does not take them anywhere in terms of development.

Majority of the defectors are bodaboda riders, youth, farmers among others.