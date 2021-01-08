The RDC of Kalungu district Mr. Caleb Tukaikiriza has applauded UPDF for exhibiting a high spirit of patriotism and pan-africanism as they execute their duties.

Mr. Tukaikiriza, who was accompanied by the Mayor of Kalungu town Mr.Joh Kilaga and Col Robert Ngabirano, said this during the kick off of Civil Military activities (free medical outreach camps, cleaning and fumigation) to mark the 40th Tarehe Sita Anniversary in Kalungu district.

He observed that UPDF is a pro-people force and it manifests its operations under tough disciplinary measures.

Tukaikiriza further encouraged residents to emulate UPDFs discipline.

Mr.Kilaga as he received boda boda reflector jackets on behalf of locals commended UPDF for being a friendly force.

At St Joseph of Good Shepherd Kyamulimbwa NGO Health Centre IV, the UPDF Director of Nursing Services Lt Col Grace Baguma noted that the army is involved in offering free medical and surgical camps to residents of the area in appreciation of the latter’s contributions to the liberation struggle.

According to Nabitula Shafinah, the leader of Kyamulimbwa Women Group, UPDF is a true pro-people force as evidenced with the offered free treatment, cleaning and fumigation services.

Nabukenya Shanita, a resident of Kabonero in Masaka appreciated the UPDF medical team for ending her suffering from fibroids.

Meanwhile, the construction of a new classroom block at Kiti Cope Centre Primary School in Kalungu district by UPDF Engineers Brigade is on-going.