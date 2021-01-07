Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has defended the move by the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine of taking his family out of the country before elections.

On Wednesday, Bobi Wine’s children left for USA aboard Qatar Airways, something which sparked mixed reactions from Ugandans.

Defending his action, Bobi Wine said the lives of his family members were in danger and that he had intelligence information that the state was planning to kidnap them in order to compromise him.

Adding to Bobi Wine’s Defence, Nambooze said the musician turned politician has every right to protect his family.

She said If God ordered Joseph to to take Jesus and his mother Mary out of Israel to Egypt for their safety(protect Jesus from King Herold who was killing baby boys) then who was Bobi Wine not to protect his family after sensing danger.

According to Nambooze, she is one of the few individuals that advised Bobi Wine to shift his family out of the country due to increasing pressure the regime is exerting on him.

“On Monday I had a meeting with Hon Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and other colleagues. In the meeting, I advised him to separate with his family to decrease the risk around him. If at all what I see in social media is true…I would be happy that he understood my humble advice and maybe had already taken that direction even before I spoke to him,” Nambooze said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Nambooze also attacked musician Moses Sali commonly known as Bebe Cool for parading his family alluding that they will not run away from Uganda because he loves peace in his country.

“There is one musician who has paraded the photo of his Ka family, I hear to show us the brave family that is not “running away” from Uganda. Now, brother, who is persecuting and or putting your children in the line of danger? Olaaba wadduka mu ggwanga okumala emyezi nga bakukasukidde bukasusi bucuupa!”

Nambooze asked Bebe Cool to go and ask his master (President Yoweri Museveni) where his family was while people were shedding blood in Luweero.

Here is Nambooze’s full statement:

Blackmail is what these devilish gangs are doing…Yet blackmail is a very old trick that can’t be used successfully against today’s politicians. The pro-junta team are such deceitful…..In the 1980s, one family was in Sweden as we faced Luweero massacres…hope they will speak about that too and accuse their Emperor of causing the death of other people’s children as his stay in safety in Europe.

The fact of the matter is that going to exile is not funny or enjoyable. To some people flying in a plane (in their imagination) is such enjoyable and prestigious. I wish to inform you that it’s so sad for anyone to separate a young family…. separating from One’s spouse and or children is so painful.

According to the Bible, even God Lord ordered Joseph to go out of a Country and take Jesus and Mary in exile in Egypt…And this was the Lord our God.

This separation has one true interpretation…. that Uganda is not safe…Imagine all Hon Kyagulanyi’s handlers are jailed in army barracks even when the court released some on bail. Most probably he now doesn’t have a person to send to the market to pick the food for the family. This young family is facing a lot of pressure containing all the junta’s vendetta against us all.

We live in massive danger because the in-charge of our Country takes it as a personal Estate and anyone who offers himself to challenge their continued Presidency is viewed as an enemy of Uganda the Nation and immediately him and his family face hostility from all organs and institutions of the State.

In such circumstances, there is a need to lessen the risk around such a person by removing some of the targeted people around him. The only issue I have with some of our colleagues was to enjoy and promote the regime propaganda against Kizza Besigye. I now think that each one of us including those who were not aware is now in the know and can nolonger be confused by the junta’s propaganda machinery.

Reverse psychology is what these people are exploiting…..They know that it’s risky and leaders of people who seek change are more vulnerable if they have their families with them at the battlefield. So when you move to remove this distraction enemies will jump up and start demonising you…Such people deserve one thing; contempt.

I want to advise Ugandans of all walks of life to secure their families within their means during this election period. Instead of recruiting agents, the regime is busy deploying gun-men ….We don’t need to go petty when we degenerate into an excitable society because this helps the Dictator from being held accountable for his actions.

The fact is that as we are getting ready for an election those who believe in might are deploying troops in a warlike a manner…Just know that our Country has been rendered so insecure that people are going to escape into exile. The State can’t start executing people, the way they killed Zebra Ssenyange and expect us to look forward to security from the same State.