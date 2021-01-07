Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago claimed that the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force (UPDF) is no longer a national army but a personal force aimed at keeping President Yoweri Museveni in power.

Appearing on NBS TV on Wednesday, Lukwago said a national army can not have only people from one region sitting on the security council.

“If one talks about building a national army, we must include Idi Amin and others, we should not peg it to the inception of a guerilla war.According to Gen Museveni he traces the current UPDF to days of FRONASA. And also the role of the UPDF is not to protect the Ugandans but it’s a gorilla outfit which is being personalized by Gen Museveni that’s why it’s still behaving the same way as it was in the bush, the characters have not changed,” he said.

“How do you write an act under the new constitution dispensation of 1995 and then you bring the high command of 1986 in the new constitutional order? It also has 15 members who come from one region which national army is that?” he asked.

Lukwago added that because UPDF is a personal army it has taken over the democratic process purposely to guard the regime of their master and even to inflict pain and fear in the community and even on those that are opposing Gen Museveni.

“The army is supposed to be subordinate to the civilian authority. We all know the role of the army is to protect the civilian authority, now what business does the army has in policing the elections?” he asked.

Recently while giving his End of year Speech Gen Museveni said that the Kampala city security which was manned by Police will be manned by UPDF officers. he alluded that all Police officers who were operating within Kampala are corrupt and are working with goons who want to destabilize peace in the country.