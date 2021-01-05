Next Media Group’s protocol manager, Pablo Bashir has started his 2021 with happy moments. Possibly Pablo wants to quickly forget 2020, a year which almost took his life in a motor accident on Masaka Road or wishes to make right what he took for granted having realised life is precious and there are people who love and care deeply about him.

This website has learned that on Sunday, Pablo held an official engagement event for his fiancé Hanna Ahmed at Fairway hotel, ahead of their highly billed Islamic wedding ceremony slated for January 10 at Kibuli Mosque in Kampala.

Pablo’s friends say Hanna is a true definition of natural beauty with a golden heart.

“No word can characterize the adoration and sentiments I hold somewhere down in my heart towards this heaven sent soul,” Pablo, one of the most networked media personalities, said when we asked him about his bride.

He added, “Hanna to me is a guardian angel. I cannot locate a single word to characterize the most extreme consideration she delivered to me when I needed her the most.”

Pablo and Hanna will have a ‘who is who’ guest list and if you have not been invited, possibly it is not an oversight due to limited numbers allowed in gatherings today.