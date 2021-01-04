By Steven Kintu

Police in Manafwa district are investigating an attempted murder, where unidentified people cut off private parts (manhood) of a 33 year old man.

The incident was at Buwasibi village, Sisuni sub-county in Manafwa district, when the victim Javu David was attacked by assailants on his way back home from the trading centre.

Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Taatika, said that the motive of the attackers is yet to be established.

The victim is currently admitted at Mbale City Regional hospital for treatment.