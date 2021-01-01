By official announcement from the National Resistance Movement [NRM] leadership, party flag bearers at the different levels were issued with variable amounts of money supposedly to boost their election bids ahead of this month’s general elections.

At the top of the pyramid was District Women representatives who were each facilitated with Shs50 million each while their counterparts for directly elected MP were facilitated with ten less.

The issue has since attracted notable uproars from majorly regime critics who have alleged that the funds used could have been misappropriated from State coffers to the detriment of open public accountability and transparency.

This has prompted Kirunda Faruk – the Presidential Assistant on media affairs and also the Administrator of the NRM National Chairman’s political office at Kyambogo to clear the air on the matter which he says has been used by enemies to create unnecessary confusion and possibly divert them from their course ahead of the elections.

He begins by challenging naysayers with a rhetoric question of “What is the worth of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) on the “political stock exchange?” before continuing to explain that “Using a formula based on it’s numerical strength, organisational capacity, broad structures and the number of years it has ably led Uganda, NRM’s value is incomparable in Uganda and most African countries I know.”

“I believe that NRM operates below it’s capacity and could easily outperform CCM(Chama Chamapenduzi) of Tanzania and ANC (African National Congress) of South Africa if every member asked “what is in me for NRM?” before “what is in NRM for me?”

According to research figures on the campaign progress so far, Kirunda says the ruling side is doing extremely well which he largely attributes to the collective effort and focus of loyal members and the leadership. He further says that in everything about NRM in relation to the elections is big-big numbers; big structures, big policy ideas, big operations and so on which foretells an assured victory is in sight.

On the recently released funds to party flag bearers, Kirunda says the money was disbursed to facilitate members as a party policy and that whoever speaks ill about it is either misguided or acting out of malice.

“Off head, I know that candidates for directly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) at constituency level were provided with Shs40million while those for District Woman Representative got Shs50million. Candidates were facilitated depending on the nature or size of their constituency; the money may not perfectly fit the circumstances of everybody’s programmes but there was no better formula to employ.” He explains contrary to claims circulated by opponents that the money was a bribe.

“The money is not a bribe (to anybody). There is a difference between a bribe and facilitation. You do not bribe your own members or supporters because they already agree with you.” He elaborates further.

He sites a similar claim raised in 2005 and has since been maintained in some circles that the party bribed it’s MPs to pass the term limit amendment. Here, he says that if it is to bribe was a method preferred by his party, they would have targeted their opponents instead but claiming that they bribe their very members is laughable and ridiculous.

” I know of very many members of opposition eager to cross over to NRM eve for a bottle of water but that cannot be a standard modus operandi. People should join based on conviction.

But if “shopping” had to be done, NRM would buy opponents-not bribe its own members. Members are facilitated-in accordance with the party’s Constitution and operational demands of the season.” He contends.

According to him, NRM has It’s known sources of funding which he names to include it’s entitlement under the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (I.P.O.D), monthly contributions from MPs and donations from local friendly partners and allies.

He thus appeals to those who received the funds should use them sparingly but effectively for best results.

The powerful president’s man also calls upon his party to step up it’s fundraising mechanism by, at some opportune time collecting membership fees and monthly contributions from other categories of party card holders in gainful employment. The party should also have a functional business arm.

” When these mechanisms are activated, claims by opponents and suspicion on the party’s source of funding will be neutralised.” He proposed.

Kirunda also decried the acts by regime critics to question the activities of the ruling party in financially supporting it’s candidates while other parties do the same with no alarm caused whatsoever. He adds that NRM transparently disburses it’s funds and accountability publicly availed which would have called for applause from the public but unfortunately it does not.

He also said that there could maybe something fishy about the source of funds sister parties use and so is why they keep it a secret or have a lot of scandals of financial mismanagement within.

He takes pride in the effectiveness with which the system of disbursing the funds has been handled saying ” It is not possible to carry out such a huge activity without something going amiss but reports coming in show that reporting is largely satisfactory.”

At some point, he notes that there had been rumours of funds having gone missing on a large scale circulated, a mechanism was put in place which established ill motives behind those rumours.

He decries the existence of self-seeking individuals within the party who expect to be everywhere and to be in charge of juicy operations hoping to enrich themselves. Failure to get what they want, he says they regard those charged with managing those operations maliciously. Intrigue is equally still a major problem within the party and he notes that nowhere is it most apparent than when money is involved.

However, despite all those challenges, Kirunda notes that all the party’s flag bearers have been catered for. Where problems have arisen, he urged everybody to first accomplish the task at hand, which is to win the general elections. The other internal problems will be sorted out after elections.

“We should be grateful to the party leaders for gathering funds and facilitating the party. There can’t be enough money to satisfy everybody but party belonging and service is largely voluntary and self-motivated. Satisfaction will be achieved when victory is secured despite the meager resources.” He concluded.