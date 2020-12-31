Ugandans on twitter have ganged up against a one Cherry Gisha who is accusing renowned NBS TV journalist Canary Mugume of being gay.

Cherry Gisha’s accusations come just hours after Mugume’s ‘not so good’ twitter response to First Son also Commander of Special Forces Command (SFC) Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who had attacked presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

“Ngu ‘Musinguzi’? Mbwenu ogu akasingura ki? (I hear Musinguzi (he who wins), now what did he win?) This is an insult not only against Banyankore but against all the tribes in Western Uganda,” Gen Muhoozi who is also a presidential advisor for special operations tweeted on Wednesday.

In response, Mugume said, ” Mwenu iwe okasinguraki? literally meaning ” And you what did you win?”

Both tweets have since been deleted.

It hz been difficult 4 me 2 speak out fearing 2 be laughed at But it’s time 2 demand 4 justice. I was raped by @CanaryMugume in 2018 in his friend’s car after him & his gay friends mixed drugs in mai drink. He accused me of informing his mum that he was doing homosexuality. pic.twitter.com/8b04CuLCkM — cherry gisha (@CherryGisha) December 31, 2020

Thou WN his mum got 2 know that his son was in close relation wiz homosexuals i was accused of having informed mum since he believed am the only one that knew that he had close relations wiz homosexuals despite of having girlfriend. He was advised by his gay friends to rape me. — cherry gisha (@CherryGisha) December 31, 2020

Me falling in love with canary i didn’t know he was agay but as time went on i discovered he was one though he told me he was doing so for the sake of getting money & thats why he had me in his life. We had promised eachother to only have sex once we are married officially pic.twitter.com/6G2uvTq94l — cherry gisha (@CherryGisha) December 31, 2020

However, Ugandans on twitter have defended Mugume with some saying sarcastically claiming that its Gen Muhoozi or some ruling party-NRM sympathisers behind the fake twitter handle to tarnish the former’s reputation following yesterday’s confrontation.

This is utter nonsense from an NRM bot 😫💀 not surprised but disappointed . — Fine Boy Kera 🇺🇬🇷🇼 (@legendary_qt_) December 31, 2020

Muhoozi is too desperate to an extent that he is running fake Twitter accounts to blackmail those who stood up against him yesterday! Very low key! — #DAVIDvsGOLIATH ™ 🐳 (@MartinLukanga) December 31, 2020

You man😂 you DNT even know how to lie — @Mugabi889 (@Mugabi889) December 31, 2020

Thia is the Canary I know… You won’t make fool of us pic.twitter.com/iYg2M0QGP6 — Bukuku (@Bukuku02) December 31, 2020

So @CherryGisha expects people to pity her after using a fake face and of what happened yesterday. Are we a joke to you💁💁💁💁💁Ama @CanaryMugume am with you on this😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/ChNmio4o8a — Proud African Child (@prAfricanChild) December 31, 2020

Just look at the most people “IT” tagged, you’ll know what these “breathing yellow bots” have in common. This you, “Gisha” are doing here is called yellow Journalism. Get back to doing what’s right once your sanity is restored, “Ovumaganya nnyoko!” pic.twitter.com/TqIyt9i1KF — Vince (@kerkozer) December 31, 2020

No sane person can believe this bs. Stop cart fishing while u tarnish people’s names just coz of some small money. STOP! — First Musoga🇺🇬🇷🇼 🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@Ssente_dhiriwo) December 31, 2020

Wondering why u accepted to love agay man, u better get serious than turnishing people’s names — Ssenyonga Baker Mulinde (@bakermulinde) December 31, 2020

I pray that in 2021, we learn not to accuse people of things they have not done. That mark never leaves the persons reputation. It’s so sad that we ruin people just to chase clout or trend in the moment.

Be careful not to falsely destroy people’s lives. — Ka Malaika 💋💘💕👅 (@Ugawoman02) December 31, 2020