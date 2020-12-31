For Jinja West MP Moses Grace Balyeku could need a miracle to retain his seat in the eleventh Parliament after a series of accusations pinning the Lawmaker in a number of land grabbing scandals popping up once again with just two week to the polls.

Balyeku has been the area MP since 2011 when he financially overpowered FDC’s Harry Kasigwa in one of the most expensive electoral process Busoga region had ever witnessed.

He would go on to establish himself as one of the most sought after political figures in Jinja and beyond owing to his enviable financial muscle that made it possible for him to propagate a political fan base founded on patronage.

At the apex of his scramble for political overlordship in Jinja, Balyeku would get himself into a fierce battle for supremacy with then Jinja East MP Nathan Igeme Nabeeta. The contest would spun into business when Balyeku formed Baba FM and later Baba TV to rival Nabeeta’s NBS and Smart FM radios.

How Balyeku acquired all the wealth he had at a tender age remained a mystery to many not until a number of shocking revelations started coming out implicating the politician.

Bax Bar, one of the most popular happening places in Jinja City is owned by money bags – Balyeku. A deeper scrutiny of the establishment however reveals that the land on which it sits once belonged to Jinja Main Hospital with the psychiatric department on the land before there came to be a bar.

On September 1 2019,the Bamugemereire Land Commission of Inquiry commenced fresh investigations into the finances of Balyeku and his business associate Thummar Jay Magnalal Patel.

The two were investigated and implicated in a string of forgeries, fraud, irregularities, and corruption in the land transaction involving Plot 24 B Kyabazinga Way in Nalufenya near the Nile bridge in Jinja City a Municipality by then.

It was established that the duo was responsible for a fraudulent transaction regarding the 12.5 acres of land as per the testimonies of Jinja District land board members and Lands Ministry officials in a series of hearings conducted by the land Commission.

The justice Catherine Bamugemereire led commission which was investigating criminal activities associated with the transactions, corruption, and fraud surrounding the issuance of a freehold land title over the subsisting lease of Jinja Municipal Council ordered Patel and Balyeku to supply the commission with all their bank account details.

The Commission was interested in finding out how the shs 2.4 billion was acquired by Balyeku to play with in settling interests of ten individuals who also held titles over the said piece of land.

“What if it is found that actually, first of all, you [Patel] paid Shs 500m to him [Balyeku] as a downpayment for him to start the entire process and then you’re purported to have got into some sort of loan arrangement of Shs 2bn. You’re going to give us lists of your accounts and account names and we’re also going to look at Hon Balyeku,” said Bamugemereire.

“You know it is very unusual for a Ugandan to have Shs 2.4bn to play around [with], particularly when they have an election coming. So we’re going to find out. Where did he get this money which he has been throwing around, even sharing with all the witnesses that he meets,” she added.

The elections scheduled for 14 next month finds Balyeku in a very precarious situation with voters seemingly finding it hard to forget the incidents.

The situation has neither been helped by the highly divisive NRM primaries that saw the incumbent win in a highly contested exercise with claims of mass rigging and voter bribery characterising the September poll. Even then however, the winner scored just a little over 3000 votes.

FDC’s Dr Timothy Batuwa Lusala on the other hand must be rejoicing after his party leadership at Najjanankumbi swiftly moved to resolve a situation that could have seen the party having two strong candidates vying for the same seat after an equally contested party primaries.

Balyeku’s 2016 closest challenger Paul Kawanguzi had threatened to run as an independent after he lost the flag to Batuwa. But the Amuriat administration reconciled the two bigwigs to finally impede a divided support base that would have given the ruling party candidate a leeway at the Jan 14 polls.

Kawanguzi has since endorsed his rival Batuwa with some reports claiming he [Kawanguzi] has been offered a lucrative job offer in the office of the Leader of Opposition.

With party structures entirely behind him, a strategically sophisticated Batuwa has galvanized the receptive voter population desperate to kick out Balyeku at all costs, to popularise a door to door Mobilisation approach to counter a big money strategy being employed by his rival in panic.

Others notable faces in the race include former district Chairman Lt. Hannington Basakana of the Alliance for National Transformation(ANT), National Unity Platform’s Waiswa Alex Mufumbiro, Kezaala Najib among others.