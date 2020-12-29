The new Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) commander Lt Col DK Kaija on Monday met the Association of fishers and lake users of Uganda (AFALU) leadership at jevina hotel in Kampala.

While addressing the meeting the chairman of AFALU Godfrey Ssenyonga Kambugu appreciated the good work done by FPU operations since it was launched on 25 Feb 2017 where by before the operation in 2015 fish factories had reduced from 21 to 5 factories and the 5 factories were struggling this was caused by fish depletion by illegal fishing, over fishing due to free access harvest and trade in immature fish to local markets, corruption, weak/archaic laws among others However with the operations done by FPU, by 2019 there was a bumper harvest and the available fish processing facilities could not handle the fish available and it was proved that fish biomass had increased by 40%.

The chairman however was concerned with the short lived success by FPU due to politicising of the operation, lack of management structure, weak/archaic laws among others.

The chairman called upon the UPDF leadership to create structures, transfer of forces, Dismantle local and regional immature fish markets, revisit the presidential directive on formation of special courts ,regular supply of logistics among others.

The new FPU commander Lt Col Dk kaija thanked everyone who attended the meeting and told the AFALU leadership that he was on familiarisation tour and there introduction to one another is important and it creates comradeship.

Lt Col Dk kaija further informed the AFALU leadership that the mistakes committed by some officers and men in FPU operations were individual conducts and every one is going to account for his actions according to the law.

He further assured the AFALU leadership that FPU operations will continue and some mistakes committed during operations will be ironed out as soon as possible, and there fore called upon AFALU leadership to give total support to FPU operations and also sensitise all illegal Fisher men to embrace good methods of fishing and unite for a better cause.

In attendance also were Mr Stephen Rwambira researcher from OWC , The national vice chairperson of AFALU mr Mutebi Gerrald and all executive members