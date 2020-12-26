National Unity Platform presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has attacked President Yoweri Museveni over the suspension of presidential campaigns in some areas of the country by the Electoral Commission (EC)

On Saturday 26, Justice Simon Byabakama’s EC announced a ban on campaigns in areas identified as having high COVID-19 spread amid souring virus cases in the country.

Mbarara, Jinja, Tororo, Kabarole, Masaka, Wakiso, Lyantonde, Mpigi and Kampala are some of the districts where campaign meetings won’t be allowed with effect from 26th December, 2020.

But Bobi Wine says this is a ploy by the ruling establishment to curtail his movement with the aim of destabilizing his campaign program.

He says President Museveni is scared after watching him attract crowds of change enthusiastic Ugandans even in rural districts where it had earlier been thought he is not popular, including in Museveni’s home districts of Kiruhura and Kazo.

“What a coward Gen. Museveni is! Initially, they said we didn’t have support upcountry. They have been surprised and scared to the teeth by the MASSIVE SUPPORT we have received everywhere, including Museveni’s backyard in Kiruhura and Kazo,” he wrote on his social media platforms.

Bobi Wine adds that the regime backing his rival Gen.Museveni were weary of the fact that he would attract mammoth crowds in the districts of Kampala,Wakiso and Mpigi if he set foot there which would affect the morale of those on the opposite side.

“Now, they have suspended campaigns in districts where they think people will show up in tens of thousands! Of course they had to add some other districts in order to sanitise their panicky actions. In real sense, Museveni is so scared. He can’t imagine what would happen if we stepped foot in Kampala, Wakiso and Masaka! He has done everything to block our visit to Jinja and I am not surprised it has been suspended too!” He added.

He however asked his supporters to be energized by these panicky actions of their tormentors for they all point towards one fact that they are winning come next month.

Uganda will be going to the ballot on the 14 of next month, with Mr Kyagulanyi believed to be the closest challenger for the Presidency which Museveni has occupied for nearly 35 years.

Others in the race include Alliance for National Transforation’s Mugisha Muntu, Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Amuriat Oboi, Democratic Party’s Nobert Mao and Nancy Kalembe, John Katumba, among others.