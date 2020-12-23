By Steven Kintu

National Unity Platform says that they have managed to secure the release for over 60 of their supporters.

The party says that a yet to be established number of people were arrested from different parts of the country, following the two day countrywide pro-Bobi Wine protests, on 18th and 19th November 2020.

The revelation was made by Shamim Malende, a lawyer affiliated to the NUP party legal team.

She says that it has been a tough task to trace where their supporters were being detained, and many are still in different detention centres.

“Around 28 were charged before courts of law and remanded to Kitalya, but we’re working to apply for their bail,”Malende revealed while appearing at Morning @ NTV show on Tuesday.

Malende however expressed dismay over the ongoing crackdown, where people are still being arrested from their homes and places of work in connection to the November protests.