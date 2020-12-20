The oil city of Hoima was yesterday painted yellow as the scientific campaigns for the NRM presidential flag bearer, Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhabulwa Museveni came to a climax in the Bunyoro sub-region.

The President who started his engagements with scientific meetings for party and youth leaders from the districts of Kibaale, Kagadi and Kakumiro concluded with a meeting of NRM leaders and flag bearers from Kikuube, Hoima, Hoima City, Kiryandongo, Masindi and Buliisa at Duhaga Primary School in Hoima City.

The NRM presidential candidate who was received by a remarkable number of political heavyweights from Bunyoro including ministers, Members of Parliament , NRM historicals and other leaders told the meeting that the NRM has made a tremendous contribution to the people of Uganda and Africa at large.

“NRM has made a unique contribution to Africa but if you mix tribes and religion into matters affecting people, you are hurting yourself. I ask you NRM people to fight sectarianism and anybody who brings it should be kicked out of the house,”Museveni said.

Citing the story of the Good Samaritan in the Bible, the NRM presidential candidate said the person who saved the man who had been beaten by thugs was unknown to him and that they neither shared a tribe or religion.

Museveni emphasized that while dealing with people, he doesn’t look at their religion and that neither does he consider their tribes but ability to work.

“I am one of the few serious Christians who don’t consider religion or tribe. You are in political disorientation if you focus on sectarianism and you are a potential danger. Like me, if I get invited by Muslims, I go there. If Protestants or Catholics invite me, I will attend and it is the same story with the Balokole. I respect all religions but my job is focusing on people’s needs, ” he said.

The NRM presidential candidate said it is because of emphasizing people’s needs and unity that the NRM has built a strong army capable of defending Uganda, unlike many other countries.

“We have a strong army and no one can dare us. We also have money because of the wise decisions to attract rich foreigners to start factories here. There is nothing we can’t do because we have money. “

The President however noted that the issue of wealth creation is still a big challenge that he tasked NRM leaders to become change agents by preaching the gospel of working for both the stomach and pockets but with a proper calculation to people so they get out of subsistence production.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders from Bunyoro sub-region handed the NRM presidential flag bearer, a spear, shield , drum and ceremonial chair to appreciate him for the good leadership.