Ghetto Media and Map Mediya, social media pages affiliated to Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi have been hacked and deleted.

The pages were hacked on Sunday by unknown cyber attackers.

“Ghetto Media and Map Mediya pages have been yet again hacked into and deleted. As we try to retrieve them or open new ones, we shall be streaming live here,” Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine said on his Facebook page.

Ghetto Media has been streaming live all Bobi Wine’s political activities.

This is not the first time Ghetto TV is being attacked by hackers. In August this year, the page was hacked and deleted which forced the Kamwokya based political party-NUP to create a new one.

Early this month, the page was again hacked and deleted. The party created a new one.

“Regime operatives have tried so many times to capture my Facebook account and take hold of it but they have not yet succeeded. Today, the criminal regime has succeeded in hacking into and taking hold of the Ghetto TV page.A shameful, shameful regime. They are scared by the live broadcast which Ghetto TV has been doing of all our activities. They are scared of a scientific election, yet cant even stand a Facebook page! As our teams try to do everything to regain control of the page, ignore any propaganda that may be posted there,” Bobi Wine said following the incident.

Hours later, blogger Ashburg Katto, a former People Power member came out to claim responsibility for the cyber attack.

“I didn’t hack the Ghetto TV. Caesar took what belongs to Caesar,” Ashburg who defected to NRM early this year said, suggesting that his former employers should not lament too much since the channel was a result of his sweat.