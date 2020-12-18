By Ronald Kabanza

Kyaburere primary school in Kibiziro cell Kyaburere parish Bugangari Sub-county in Rukungiri district is operating in a sorry state.

The government aided school was constructed by Catholic Church in 1980 but since then it has never benefited from the state apart from government paying teachers.

The school has an enrollment of 550 pupils, operates in 5 dilapidated temporary classrooms that were built by the community together with church in 1980. According to the school head teacher Emmy Mujuni.

The classrooms have open windows, doors, cracked walls, dusty floor and leaking roofs.

Emmy Mujuni, the school head teacher says the situation at the school is alarming saying that whenever it threatens to rain they are forced to send pupils to their home in fear of their lives.

Mujuni added that they have been informing the Rukungiri district education department, the area Member of Parliament, well wishers about the situation of the school but none of them has came to the rescue of young innocent Ugandans in the school.

Vicent Kato, a parent and the former parents teachers association (PTA) chairperson says it is embarrassing for the only school in the parish to operate in dilapidated structures. He asks the area member of parliament and the district education department to come to their rescue.

Edison Kemugisha, Sarah Mujuni, Jolly Mugisha and Mary Tumuheirwe both parents at Kyaburere primary school says that since the existence of this school , the government has never even a constructed a single classroom saying that all the building at this school were built by them threatening to vote NRM in the coming 2021 general elections.

Fred Turyamuhweza , the area member of parliament said that it is true that the government has never constructed anything for this school but promised to lobby for this school in the ministry of education and sports.

He says that he had already submitted the name of this school in the ministry of education and sports for consideration calling for calmness as he works upon their issue.

Jackson Turyahumura ,the Rukungiri District Principal Education Officer, says the district has plans to construct two class room structures at the school as they wait for council to secure more funds to build more classes.