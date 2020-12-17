For tourism to remain the top foreign exchange earner, the government of Uganda has been urged to incorporate tourism course into the education curriculum right from lower classes.

This would ensure all Ugandans appreciate tourism resources and help the country improve its tourism potential.

The advice from Rajiv Ruparelia, a Trustee of Ruparelia Foundation and Managing Director Ruparelia Group came during the naming ceremony of rhino calf adopted by the foundation at Rhino Fund Uganda sanctuary in Nakasongola district.

Rajiv said that there is a need for the next generation of Ugandans to learn and value the national parks and other protected national sites for the benefit of the country and the people of Uganda.

He added that starting next year, Ruparelia foundation will embark on networking Uganda’s tourism assets to the international community with the view of making the country a hotspot for tourism destination globally.

The businessman also revealed that the Foundation has been able to pay USD5000 (Approx. Ugx18m) to Ziwa Rhino sanctuary to acquire naming rights for the baby rhino it named after Rae Ruparelia.

Angie Genade the Executive Director, Rhino Fund Uganda said the fund is grateful for the Ruparelia foundation for partnering and naming the baby rhino.

Genade added that she wants the partnership to grow and Ruparelia Foundation to become ambassadors of the rhino program.