Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) National political mobiliser Ingrid Turinawe has attacked Nandala Mafabi for trying to kill Uganda’s main opposition party.

Early this week, FDC expelled Turinawe and two others for disobeying the party rules.

In a letter dated 7 December issued to Rukungiri district FDC Chairperson, the party Secretary General Mafabi said if a member joins another party or in an election stands as an independent, he /she ceases to be a member of Uganda’s main opposition party.

After being trounced in the party primaries by Dr Wallen Nuwagaba Tumwine for Rukungiri Municipality Parliamentary seat a few months ago, Turinawe decided to stand on an Independent ticket.

Others kicked out of the party are Winnie Babihuga and Tweyambe Darius.

“The entire public is hereby informed that these independent candidates are not members of FDC and have no moral authority to act on behalf of FDC,” Mafabi stated.

However, responding to Nandala’s dismissal letter on Thursday, Turinawe said, “You may not like President Museveni, but there are some good lessons you can pick even from your worst enemy. There’s something to learn from Museveni. He has never dismissed anyone from his party for contesting as an Independent. FDC is a young party that needs people, but it is dismissing us. Nandala [Mafabi] should be put to order so as not to kill the party.”

Turinawe also noted that she will not step down or allow to be intimidated.

“My supporters in FDC will vote for me. I don’t want to be diverted and no one should intimidate me. Nandala knows the mistake he made. He should be able to tell us why Reagan Okumu is FDC’s vice president, northern region yet he is an Independent,” she said.