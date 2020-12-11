An 84 year old woman identified as Nyinarubuga Joy has been murdered by the yet to be identified criminals shortly after receiving her Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) cash from government.

The deceased is a peasant of Kajwamushana cell Kicwamba parish Ruhinda sucounty Rukungiri district.

It’s alleged that on the 9/12/2020 in the evening hours,she returned home from Ruhinda Sub county headquarters where she received Shs100,000 for elderly persons.

At night,her grandchild one Mutekanga Saudi aged six years old while sleeping heard the deceased screaming that was that she was being killed but did not disclose the names who the criminals were.

Later on, at about 21:00hrs the deceased’s daughter one Orikiriza Rovence aged 36 old,returned from Kajwamushana trading centre where she had gone to charge her mobile phone and found when the mother was dead in a pool of blood in her kitchen.

She informed her brother one Barwegirira Elisam male adult aged 60 old who in turn reported the case to Ruhinda Police station.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson has confirmed the news.

“Scene of crime was visited, postmortem done at the scene and two suspects one Orikiriza Rovence and her son Bamwesiga Martin have been arrested to assist in investigations. Inquiries ongoing,” Maate Said.

This case has been registered at Rukungiri Police under file number RUKUNGIRI CRB 2234/2020