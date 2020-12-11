Over 100 officers nearing retirement have been equipped with skills on how to live a better life after their service in the Uganda Police Force.

The officers were drawn from the Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area.

While opening the workshop, the Deputy Director Human Resource Administration, SCP Godfrey Musana, urged the officers to take retirement as normal event.

“Retirement is normal and this a must for all of us regardless of what age you are now. You need to plan at your own in your private life. Do not spend extravagantly what you are earning, make it a habit to save and invest it wisely as that is the only way that will make you live a meaningful life after retirement,” SCP Musana said.

The workshop theme: “Demystifying the fear of life after retirement from active service”, was organized to help participants understand and plan for life after retirement and understand the concept of retirement.

The officers were informed about the existing retirement policy in the Public Service.

SCP Musana and experts equipped participants with skills and techniques of coping up with retirement demands.

The participants benefited from privately sourced investment experts, who guided the nearing retirement officers on the sustainable investments that can make them live comfortably as if they are still working.