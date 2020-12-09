Uganda’s former Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe has been appointed by the Supreme People’s Court of China.

Katureebe will sit on the Court’s Expert Committee on adjudication of international commercial disputes for the next four years.

“Bart Magunda Katureebe is appointed as a member of the International Commercial Court Expert Committee of the Supreme People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China for a four-year term, from December 8, 2020 to December 8, 2024,” the appointment letter reads.

The Expert Committee was established in August 2018 in order to ensure fair and effective operation of the China International Commercial Court (CICC) – an organ of SPC established to adjudicate international commercial disputes.

The Committee is comprised of 31 “leaders of important international organizations, legal experts, eminent scholars, experienced judges, outstanding lawyers” selected from different countries and legal systems.

Functions of the Committee include mediating international commercial disputes upon parties’ designation, providing expert opinion on applicable foreign laws and international conventions if entrusted by the CICC, and giving advice on future development of the CICC.

“Taking account of your recognised expertise and extensive experiences in legal fields, I am therefore writing on behalf of CICC to invite you as candidate member of the Committee,” read Justice Katureebe’s invitation letter from SPC.

Justice Katureebe retired as Uganda’s Chief Justice in June this year after five years of service. He was appointed to the position in March 2015, replacing Benjamin Odoki.