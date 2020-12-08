The National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked people of Koboko Municipality to vote for Dr Charles Ayume, who is standing on National Resistance Movement (NRM) party ticket.

Bobi Wine is currently campaigning in West Nile.

“I have studied and watched Dr Charles Ayume so much. I tell the people of Koboko to vote for him,” Bobi Wine said on Tuesday while campaigning in Koboko District.

Dr Ayume trounced Investment and Privatization Minister Evelyn Anite in NRM primaries that took place in September this year.

After losing the election, Anite said in her conceding message, ” All is well, we put up a good fight but we have lost.”

Asked if she would stand as an independent in the 2021 general elections, Anite said she can’t waste her time because she was not desperate.

“I can’t go for desperate measures. I can only point out the malpractice. For example how do you prepare a voter’s register on voting day? These elections should have been postponed. If the right thing was done, I would have won,”she said.