The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has lost her brother.
Paul Francis Wambi died in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in Kamuli district.
“It’s with deep sorrow that I announce the death of my brother, Paul Francis Wambi Kadaga. He passed on today in Kamuli,” The Speaker said in a Facebook post today morning.
“Burial details will be communicated in due course. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”
