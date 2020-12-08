The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has lost her brother.

Paul Francis Wambi died in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in Kamuli district.

“It’s with deep sorrow that I announce the death of my brother, Paul Francis Wambi Kadaga. He passed on today in Kamuli,” The Speaker said in a Facebook post today morning.

“Burial details will be communicated in due course. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”