President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Paul Kyalimpa who recently withdrew from the Parliamentary race against Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, as Deputy Director General of Uganda Investment Authority (UIA).

Kyalimpa was challenging Kasaija for MP Buyanja county (Kibaale) seat but he later withdrew his candidature. He was running on an Independent ticket. By pulling out of the race, this automatically left Minister Kasaija unopposed.

Kasaija was declared unopposed by the Kibaale electoral district returning officer Ipeto Aggrey James.

“I Ipeto Aggrey James being the returning officer Kibaale Electorate district, in accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act, section 19A 2005 (as amended) hereby declare Hon Matia Kasaija (NRM) elected unopposed as directly elected Member of Parliament for Buyanja County in Kibaale electoral district,” Ipeto said in a letter dated 7 December, 2020.

However, following the development, it was revealed that Kyalimpa decided to opt out of the race after landing a juicy job from UIA, a entity under the Finance Ministry which is led by Kasaija.

In a letter seen by this website, President Museveni notifies Minister Kasaija of the appointment of Kyalimpa to the position of Deputy Director General at UIA.

“I refer to my conversation with you in Gulu last Wednesday regarding the above named person (Kyalimpa). This is to authorize you to go ahead with the recruitment process and have the candidate appointed, if found suitable,” the President said in his 24 November letter.