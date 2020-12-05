Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Bakireke Nambooze has survived another assassination attempt.

Nambooze says on Saturday while in Bukerere ward in Mukono, they landed into an ambush by a killer squad which was armed with stones and pangas. She claims that the thugs were instructed to kill her by the Mukono Resident District Commissioner Fred Bamwine, Mukono Municipality Mayor George Fred Kagimu and a one Wamala Joseph.

“We have survived death when we landed into an ambush by a killer squad masterminded by RDC Bamwine and the good DP Kagimu and one Wamala Joseph….I’m told that a meeting sat after Bobi Wine’s visit to see how to deal with Nambooze-National Unity Platform/ Bobi Mukono supporters. Funds were received to finance this and one Kamulegeya of Kiwanga was appointed to lead this devilish mission. Similar attack are to be in Busiro East,Masaka Municipality and other areas .Goon were ferried into the constituency and deployed at my remote village in Bukerere Ward with stones,clubs and pangas….these deadly goons had been instructions to kill Nambooze,” the legislator said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“The residents of the area innocently organised a big meeting with a group of dancer comprising of the children under our care. Without noticing that I was surrounded I got up to address my people from the rooftop of my car. As soon as I stood up stones, stated landing with two of them hitting me on the left arm and the other on the neck. The next minutes the goons beat up my people, smashed my car screen. My team which was caught unaware moved to protect me and fight back. Well we have sustained injuries lost property but we shall not back out.”

Nambooze further added that in the course of the event, they managed to capture the head of the goons who told them about the alleged plan to use hooligans to fight NUP in Buganda region.

This is not the first time Nambooze is surviving an attack from unknown people.

Last month, she was attacked by armed assailants who wanted to finish her off.

Nambooze was trailed by attackers while on her way to Mukono after attending NBS TV’s Barometer political show.

In a Facebook post, the legislator said that while in Ntinda, men driving in two premios threw a stone towards her car and minutes later they opened fire at them.

She noted that if it was not her brave driver who acted smart and raced off the car, probably she would have been killed.