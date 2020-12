Norbert Elber Ariho, Bobi Wine’s private body guard has been arrested.

On Tuesday, while in Kayunga, unidentified person threw a teargas canister near Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi as he confronted security officers for disrupting his campaign meeting. Hours later, a video emerged pinning Ariho, one of Bobi Wine’s private body guards to have hurled the canister towards the presidential candidate.

Ariho was arrested on Friday while heading to Kapchorwa for Bobi Wine’s campaign meeting.

On Wednesday, Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga told the media that they were hunting for Ariho for alleged possession of teargas canister which was hurled behind Bobi Wine.

Enanga said the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) is investigating Ariho’s intentions.

“Bobi Wine defied the police directives to move to Bukeka Playground, the designated campaign venue. It is at this stage that he jumped off his motor vehicle and had a verbal exchange with the commander of the police patrol car, registration number UP 5492. In the process, a tear gas canister was hurled from behind the candidate by a man who has now been identified as Ariho Elber Norbert who forms part of his security detail. The teargas canister fell on the vehicle right behind the candidate and went off. Several fragments and particles significantly injured a senior police officer, who is part of his security detail, together with a close associate of the candidate, who was injured while trying to place pointed nails on the car tyres to the police patrol pickup, to deflate them,” Enanga claimed.

Later in the day, NBS TV produced a video exonerating Ariho from throwing any explosive near Bobi Wine.

The footage showed that Ariho was not in possession of the teargas canister that exploded before injuring Bobi Wine’s friend Dan Magic and his police security detail head ASP Kato.