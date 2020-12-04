State House Anti-Corruption Unit boss Colonel Edith Nakalema has warned parents against sending their children, especially girls, to Middle East countries in search for jobs.

Col. Nakalema, who was speaking during an interview with journalists at Mengo on Thursday, said there are many fake companies that send Ugandans abroad to work. These Ugandans later suffer while some end up dying yet the companies that sent them can not protect them.

She added that some companies do not qualify to work as labour exporters, but because of corruption, they are still operating and many jobless young ladies are being used.

Several reports have outed suffering and poor working conditions of Ugandans employed in Arab countries. Last year, and most of 2020, countless tales of brutality against Ugandan girls were evidenced, pushing activists across the country to denounce the export of labour.

One of the such inhumane stories was of one Kezia Nalwanga, formerly a maid in Oman who had been allegedly beaten and killed. Her body was found with 13 nails and 11 needles hammered into her various parts by her employers. Another one was that of Jennifer Tusiime whose right arm was cut off for complaining about the conditions under which she was working.

Following the said reports, an investigation was launched by Nakelema’s Unit in which over 500 girls were rescued from the dire state.

According to Nakalema, in the two years since her appointment, over 60 per cent of girls rescued are still traumatized. Some might even fail to regain their original natural consciousness.

In the same investigation, over Shs1bn was recovered from the fake companies and was given back to complainants.

“We have helped these young ladies because they had been lied to by some fake companies that were taking them illegally, telling them that they will be paid a lot of money. Most of them are girls and women, with few males. Whoever, those we have rescued have been found in a very bad state. I’m against this practise of taking our children to work in such countries. I therefore encourage parents to not send our children in such countries. It’s better they stay here and eat the little we have than sending them in danger,” she said.

However, her call comes just after a month after government, through the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Frank Tumwebaze gave a greenlight to labour export companies since they had been stopped due to Covid-19.