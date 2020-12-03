Since Thursday morning, speculations have been making rounds on social media claiming that Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte is dead.

But according to Imam Idi Kasozi, Muzaata’s close friend, the head of da’awa is not dead as some people are alleging.

“Sheikh Muzaata is alive. I have just spoken to him 5 minutes ago,” Imam Kasozi. a renowned Muslim scholar said on Thursday.

For months now, the vocal Muslim cleric has been unwell but the situation allegedly got out of hand when one of his wives Kulthum Nabunya moved out of their marital home in Kawempe after a bitter fight with the former.

“At the beginning of August, he barked at her when visitors were there and this humiliated her. She packed her things and left the home and this deteriorated Muzaata’s health diminishing his immunity because he couldn’t take care of himself for the last 4 months,” a family source said.

Muzaata is currently admitted at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he is receiving treatment.

Friends and relatives have since advised Kulthum to quickly make up her mind and go back to look after her husband.

Kulthum who works for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Muzaata have three children together. And it was Muzaata’s efforts that enabled her to get the KCCA job during the time of Jennifer Musisi.

However, Kulthum has remained adamant vowing only to return if Muzaata commits himself in writing that he will never bark at her again.

Supreme Mufti Sheikh S Ndirangwa also directed his deputy Sheikh Mahmood Kibaate to spearhead the talks to ensure that Kulthum and Muzaata reconcile.