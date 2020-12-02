The Uganda Police Force have revealed that they are hunting for Bobi Wine’s private guard Norbert Elber Ariho for alleged possession of teargas canister which was hurled behind the presidential candidate as he had a verbal exchange with security operatives on Tuesday in Kayunga.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga told the media on Wednesday that the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) is investigating Ariho’s intentions.

“Bobi Wine defied the police directives to move to Bukeka Playground, the designated campaign venue. It is at this stage that he jumped off his motor vehicle and had a verbal exchange with the commander of the police patrol car, registration number UP 5492. In the process, a tear gas canister was hurled from behind the candidate by a man who has now been identified as Ariho Elber Norbert who forms part of his security detail. The teargas canister fell on the vehicle right behind the candidate and went off. Several fragments and particles significantly injured a senior police officer, who is part of his security detail, together with a close associate of the candidate, who was injured while trying to place pointed nails on the car tyres to the police patrol pickup, to deflate them,” Enanga said.

“Another group started applying petrol around the fuel tank area of the patrol vehicle to purposely set it on fire. Our task team had no choice left with them, but to release teargas to diffuse the volatile and dangerous situation instigated by the provocative conduct of the candidate and his aggressive team. The three victims who were injured during the violent fracas were identified as; ASP Kato Wilfred Kubai, who sustained serious injuries above the right eye and left elbow. The second victim, Oyerwot Daniel, a 27year old, and close associate of Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, sustained injuries to his left finger, the right side of the chest and the mouth. While the third victim Justine Bukirwa, a 45-year-old female adult, vendor at Nazigo market sustained injuries to the thigh. The three were rushed to Nazigo Health Centre III for treatment, however, the two male victims were transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital, then Rubaga Hospital. We wish them a quick recovery.The security task teams managed to restore peace and safety and escorted the candidate and his team to Njeru District at around 3:30 pm, the candidate was received with his convoy of about 40 vehicles and taken through the harmonized route by the Electoral Commission returning officer, NUP Jinja and the Anti-covid task team from Njeru to Budondo Primary School in Jinja.”

Enanga added that it was not true that Bobi Wine supporters were shot as alleged by the presidential candidate and bloggers.

“Even in the incidents of Kayunga and Jinja, we want to come out clearly, that there was no death by shooting. They should stop covering their mistakes by disinforming the public and make them consume FAKE news which has a danger of inciting violence.Such acts of impurity shall not be tolerated and we shall continue responding appropriately in the face of violence.”