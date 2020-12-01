Since Monday, there has been a photo circulating on social media alleging that the Resident District Commissioner of Mukono District Fred Bamwine wore a police uniform and commanded police officers to disperse presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine)’s supporters.

It was alleged that Bamwine put on a uniform belonging to a one Asiimwe to deal with supporters of Bobi Wine who was yesterday on a campaign trail in Mukono and Buikwe.

But according to Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the photo that is circulating online is of their Officer in Charge of Mbalala Police Station ASP Asiimwe.

“The picture is not of Mr Fred Bamwine. We would also put the fact right that in yesterday’s operation, no life was lost as a result of live bullets, rubber bullets or teargas. One person, Jonathan Ssempala, died at Kawolo Hospital as a result of a road accident at Mayangayanga along Nagoje Road,” Onyango said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The other incident we had in the area was of a car that overturned and injured five people. Four were transferred to Mulago Referral Hospital for treatment while one, Vincent Ssempijja, 18, is still admitted at Kawolo Hospital.

The transfer people are Moses Ssentongo, 24, Steven Ssebuliba, 30, Robert Kigozi, 22, and Medi Ssebadeki. All are residents of Nakifuma, Mukono District. All these victims were as a result of road accidents.”