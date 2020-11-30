The former minister without portfolio Haji Abdul Nadduli has asked Security minister Gen Elly Tumwine to stop being arrogant and apologize to Ugandans over his recent statements about people who died during #FreeBobiWine protests.

Following the widespread protests that left over 50 people dead, Gen Tumwine said that police and other security personnel have a right to kill protesters if they are attacked.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Gen Tumwine said that he had no apologies for anybody who was killed while attacking security forces as they tried to put down protests that broke out on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Tumwine said that government will not look on as political actors supported by unnamed foreign forces are disrupting the peace. He said that although they commiserate with families that lost loved ones in the two days of running battles between the security forces and supporters of National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), violence normally leads to deaths and destruction.

On 18th and 19th November, several towns especially in the Central region experienced chaos after learning of the arrest of Bobi Wine in the eastern region district of Luuka.

Tumwine said that they have evidence to show that what happened in the country was premeditated by political leaders to try and overthrow President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s government. He noted that such people aim at making Uganda ungovernable like some countries such as Libya.

However, according to Nadduli, Tumwine’s statements were uncalled. He said the matter of the fact the the decorated general fought during the bush war that brought the current government to power, and even lost an eye, does not give him permission to disrespect Ugandans.

“If you lost an eye, how about those who lost their lives, whose relatives have never tasted the glory of the war? We also celebrate his bravely but that does not make him speak such words. He could have spoken this to protect his job or he was annoyed. However, the whole issue now is him to come out and apologize to Ugandans and tell them that what he said was wrong because killing people is something not to be joked with,” said Naduli during a live interview on a local Youtube channel on Sunday.