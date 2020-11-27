The delegation of the European Union (EU) together with the diplomatic missions to Uganda of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden as well as Iceland and Norway have issued a joint statement calling for an independent investigation into the protests that took place in the country last week.

In a statement dated 26th November, the delegation and missions demand for a thorough investigation on the protests that took place on 18th and 19th this month which lead to the death of over 50 people,100 injured and , over 800 arrested.

The protests followed the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. Kyagulanyi was arrested last Wednesday as he tried to hold a campaign rally in Luuka district. Police accused him of flouting the Ministry of health and Electoral Commission guidelines on Covid-19 while campaigning.

In their statement, the EU and partners say the use of excessive force by the security agents on citizens was uncalled for and perpetrators must be brought to book.

“Last week Uganda witnessed rioting chaos as well as the disproportionate use of force by security services. The Government of Uganda and its institutions have the responsibility to ensure the safety, security and dignified treatment of all citizens, including electoral candidates and their supporters, in line with national laws and Uganda’s international human rights commitments,” reads the statement.

They, however, asked for an independent investigations to avoid the escalating impunity by those in the leadership of some sections of power.

“A full and independent investigation should be launched into the events of 18th and 19th of November, to ensure justice for victims and to avoid impunity for the perpetrators who must be held accountable for their actions,”

They also asked all political parties and electoral candidates to engage their supporters to refrain from violence, inflammatory language and to take firm actions to end provocation or incitement to violence or any unlawful action.

“All political parties, candidates and their supporter should ensure the full implementation of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures and relevant regulations designed to curb the spread of the virus.”