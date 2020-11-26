Veteran journalist Bwaddene Basajjamivule has vowed to ruthlessly deal with presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine whom he accuses of immorality.

Mivule who of late is seen moving with a pistol says Bobi Wine has no capability to rule Uganda because he is funded by immoral people ( gay people) and that most of his supporters are drug addicts.

” I got this pistol because of Bobi Wine,he is so immoral, I’m ready to deal with him,” the former government/ President Museveni critic said during an interview with Bukedde TV’s Josephat Seguya on Wednesday.

In August this year, Mivule downplayed Bobi Wine chances of replacing President Museveni at State House saying he is surrounded by morally lame people who cannot be trusted by the Ugandan public.

Mivule further tipped the public that voting out President Museveni to replace him with the rogue gang led by the National Unity Platform (NUP) president, who is a ‘homosexual’ and ‘high on drugs’ would be the biggest mistake for which even God wouldn’t forgive the country.

The fire spitting scribe made the poisonous rant during his weekly Facebook live political show where he spent almost an hour articulating reasons why Bobi Wine’s NUP was not fit to run the country whatsoever adding that even God had already decided against it.

“President Museveni will not leave office only to be replaced with this bunch of rogues, imbeciles, drug addicts and homosexuals. We deserve better as a country and we can’t afford to look on as our country heads into an unprecedented turmoil even God himself won’t allow that to happen,” he vowed.