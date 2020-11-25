Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has been attacked by armed assailants who wanted to finish her off.

Nambooze who was on Tuesday night trailed by attackers while on her way to Mukono after attending NBS TV’s Barometer political show.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the legislator said that while in Ntinda, men driving in two premios threw a stone towards her car and minutes later they opened fire at them.

She notes that if it was not her brave driver who acted smart and raced off the car, probably she would have been killed.

She Nambooze’s full statement:

I have just survived an ambush and attack on my life! It has taken me over an hour to recollect and reorganise myself after surviving attackers who waylaid me as I returned home after a TV show.

Today when we reached Nbs we noticed that there were suspicious people around. My security Aide was taken aside for thorough checking as the Askaris at Nbs accused him that he had a gun(Pistol) After the show I teased RDC Fred Bamwine to drive back to Mukono with us so as to benefit from his security. Outrightly Banwine refused not knowing that it was just a joke on our side. When we joined the main road, we were alarmed by two Premios packed strategically in s dark corner. Bamwine drove at a high speed toward the City as we also took Ntinda side. At Ntinda because of road works going on my driver slowed down and non of us can tell how it all happened….A huge stone was thrown at our car that hit the side I was sitting on and in a minute stones and gunshot rained towards us.

Did these people want to kill me or was their mission for intimidation….intended to cause fear? Either way it was do deadly. Well, we don’t know how we have survived….what I can say is that my driver is a very brave youngman…..He acted smart and raced the car off….the car was shattered but we have survived unhurt. We decided not to report to police….what for? I only have my God to thank…..I had moved with two of my daughters and two young men who work as my aides. Well, every morning children from my neighbourhood have made it a routine to come to pray for me….My prayer Warriors,God heard your morning prayers and your lovely Mum has survived the junta today. Barometer Political show….seems to be the biggest media encounter the junta would love to suspend.