Ntungamo district has registered its first Covid-19 death.

The deceased identified as Jackson Rubuga aged 62 died on Friday in Kampala where he had been admitted two weeks ago.

The deceased is a resident of Nyakabungo village, Rugarama Sub County Rushenyi county Ntungamo district.

The body of Rubuga arrived at his ancestral home on Saturday and was immediately buried. The burial was attended by a few relatives.

The Ntungamo district health officer, Dr Bakamuturaki confirmed the development and noted that Ntungamo has over 16 COVID-19 patients though some have been treated and discharged from various Hospitals.

Dr Bakamuturaki urged the public to embrace all SOP’s saying that Coronavirus is amongst people thus they should be serious with all measures that have been put in place to contain it.

While representing the government the Minister of state for labor and NRM flag bearer for Rushenyi county Hon Mwesigwa Rukutana advised youth to know where Uganda was , where it is and where its going. He warned them against being hoodwinked by the winds of self politicians.

Minister Rukutana condemned the elite class of some people in Rugarama Sub County who were rejoicing for the death of Jackson Rubuga because he was a staunch supporter of Minister Rukutana.

Minister Rukutana asked voters not to mix political parties and independent candidates saying that they are not welcome in NRM because independents are not political parties.

He cautioned voters to stop supporting independents that are aimed at dividing NRM supporters yet the NRM constitution does not recognize them because NRM has only one symbol of BUS.

Minister Rukutana advocated for peace and stability during the ongoing campaigns and during the voting process because after all people will remain as brothers and sisters and they need each other.

He told all mourners to campaign and voter for all NRM flag bearers from president Museveni up to sub county level to up hold the NRM achievements in 35 years.

Bishop Tumwebaze Ibrahim of the Pentecostal churches Kabale said that Jesus is the light of the World and that whoever dies in the light dies in Jesus.

Nyambize Hannington the brother to the late Rubuga refuted the allegation of COVID-19 saying that the people who had been nursing him were not taken to quarantine.

The late Jackson Rubuga succumbed to COVID-19 as the first person in Ntungamo district and left four wives and 17 children.