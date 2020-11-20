Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been granted bail by the Chief Magistrates Court in Iganga.

Bobi Wine was arrested on Wednesday as he tried to hold a campaign rally in Luuka district. Since then he the Kyadondo East legislator has been in detention at Nalufenya Prison in Jinja.

He was charged with doing an act likely to spread infectious diseases, under section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

As one of the bail conditions, Court asked Bobi Wine to abide by the Ministry of Health and Electoral Commission guidelines on Covid-19.